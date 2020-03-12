Ellen DeGeneres brings out the excitement about the heteronormative dating scene

Ellen DeGeneres couldn’t resist making fun of the painful straight-line launch of Netflix’s new show, Love and Skin.

Dating shows that everyone talks about jewelry as “an experiment in which single men and women look for love and fight for each other, all before meeting in person”. They have to test their relationship in the real world, before getting married (or not, as the case may be).

The dating scene hasn’t paid much attention to LGBT + issues in the past: one last season, one relationship was shattered when a male protagonist came out as bisexual because of his girlfriend’s anger.

Asked if love and blindness could be a combination of LGBT, creator Chris Coelen said that this is not about sex, and launching an LGBT + relationship in a way that makes it difficult.

On Tuesday Ellen called for the show the best way she could – a feisty joke with a cheerful attitude behind her.

“Can Ellen Find Love in Love?” the skit head asks. The answer to the question is no, because this popular show is different and only makes men and women compete.

“I was one of the first letters. I didn’t want love and I couldn’t find it, ”Ellen asked.

The actress introduced herself when one of her competitors, a male, Damian, posed for an invisible woman in a nearby chair.

“Today, I’ll give it to you all,” he says. “I get on my knee for the first time in my life, and I ask, will you marry me?”

“Oh, no, there’s a mix up here,” DeGeneres replied. “I’m here for the Netflix show. I think I came to the wrong door.

“Someone got me out of this thing! Ah, straight people. ”

You can see everything below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1HIhs2GPpU (/ embed)