Ellen DeGeneres criticized the prison after comparing the siege of Cronavirus

Ellen DeGeneres has been criticized for comparing a joke to a siege during the coronavirus with imprisonment.

The TV presenter handed over the line on Monday while showing his show from home, in accordance with the rules of social distance.

DeGeneres, who was trapped at home with his wife Portia de Rossi, first joked that isolation was a good opportunity to “really get to know each other.”

“Do you know he’s Australian?” He asked viewers about his wife, Native Horsam, Victoria.

“This is what is in prison, mostly because I have been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone here is gay,” Daenerys said shortly after.

The joke sat well with many viewers, who saw it as deaf and expressed their feelings on social media.

One person tweeted: “Ellen, you’re quarantined in your mansion in designer sweat, it’s nothing like a prison.”

“Did he make this joke in the true sense of the word * with anyone ?!” Someone else was surprised.

“Yes, it’s very similar to a prison, except for the part where you still have a house of a few million and your right to vote,” someone else wrote.

Another person tweeted, “Oh, yes, living in your beautiful mansion is exactly like the Tonx Allen prison.”

The Independent contacted The Ellen DeGeneres Show to comment.

