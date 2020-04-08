Ellen DeGeneres likens coronavirus quarantine to ‘imprisonment. PEOPLE WANT!

It is clear that some of the current social events are disappointing, but one of the richest people in Hollywood should have attended this miserable party …

Fans feel sorry for him Ellen DeGeneres After a bad joke about the coronavirus being blocked on Monday, he aired the first episode of his first talk show at home. We’re talking about his $ 27 million mansion in Montecito, California.

The 62-year-old began the segment with a high note, thanking the first responders, health workers and needed workers for their heroic fight against COVID-19 on the front lines. He then explained why it was the right time to work from home.

“I want to do my new show as soon as possible, because it’s for people who are really stuck, especially for my staff and the team. I love them and I miss them. The best thing I can do to support them is watch the show live. “

That’s great! Things got worse when Degeres tried to put a ridiculous line by comparing taboos to taboos.

I knew one thing about the prisoner. It’s like being in prison. Usually I wear the same clothes for 10 days. Everyone here is the same person. ”

Yes … he really went there. As mentioned earlier, viewers directly accused the comedian of comparing his luxurious lifestyle to imprisonment. That means we’re broadcasting the Ellen show on SWEATPANTS with enough real estate to build a small town for millions of people around the world.

The interpretation of the soundtrack is that many people, especially those who thanked her brave men and women a few minutes ago, have no right to stay home and isolate themselves during a pandemic around the world. Twitter users didn’t express their dissatisfaction and shared a really scary answer to Ellen’s joke:

Ellen DeGeneres compares the insulation in her mansion to a “prison” 🤣😂 The designers’ clothes are the clothes she wears. photo.twitter.com/4otWe47QYI

– itagundam (@GundamIsHere) April 7, 2020

Being in a nice mansion in California is like being in prison, I agree with Ellen. https://t.co/C8EtSOKigx

– omar elghazawi (@omarelgzy) April 7, 2020

poor Ellen sentenced to $ 24 million in prison https://t.co/1X5kofZLdg pic.twitter.com/h4nBg68SBD

– kacper (@kacperplease) April 7, 2020

This next tweet, which re-collected more than 20,000 likes and several locations, nailed DeGeneres’ quote as to why it had such a problem:

My 19-year-old daughter is considered an “important employee.” He is a fast food worker. He was revealed ALL DAYS.

As for Ellen’s privilege, no one thinks GAF is stuck in her mansion.

Show me @ellen who works in a grocery store. No mask, no gloves. Maybe I care.

– Share the reality # Bernie2020 (@opnmindtexas) April 7, 2020

Another fan warned Portia de RossiImprisonment is not worth it:

People who are not affected by the criminal justice system like to use it as free labor and punch lines. Fuck you Ellen. There are no restrictions. Fame is not in prison. Prison is a prison. https://t.co/sgea84nk0q

– gia onomatopoeia (@missgiagiagia) April 7, 2020

Experts point out how these users are struggling to safely care for COVID-19, a relatively large number of inmates who are overcrowded in prisons.

People are dying in prison from COVID-19, and Ellen is joking here. https://t.co/Z8cdnMDF5b

– Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) on April 8, 2020

“The world’s most concentrated coronavirus outbreak is happening in NYC’s largest prison complex … The best prison doctor called the situation a ‘public health disaster.'” One inmate said: “Most of us are going home. body bags. “https://t.co/m1adElxfJP https://t.co/DIC6U4AwY8

– Christopher Matthias (@letsgomathias) April 7, 2020

How amazing Ellen looks when thousands of people are sitting in a real prison cell hoping for the best without soap and foundation https://t.co/RBytt0Kl4B

– Caroline Daria Framke (@carolineframke) April 7, 2020

So far, DeGeneres has not commented or apologized. However, it is clear that he lost his mark in any version of the comedy. When to remember Vanessa Hudgens to Evangelin Lily shared your bad taste about coronavirus ?? I hope other horrors learn from these horrible examples.

If you are interested, check out the controversial part:

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54tKQb-buas (/ insert)

