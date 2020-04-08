Ellen DeGeneres opens the show with a joke-deaf gossip

Ellen DeGeneres has reorganized her speech program at home, wasting no time laughing at some vague jokes.

On Tuesday returning to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he said: “Portia and I have been alone for three weeks, and that’s great, because we spend time together and talk, and we get to know each other.

“This is like being in prison, that’s all. It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone here is gay. ”

Prison jokes were not to be enjoyed.

Of course, many people rushed to see that being built in a $ 45 million Beverly Hills mansion with 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms might not be the same as being in a jail cell, known for the combination of a one-bedroom unit.

Some have also said that the joke about having men with gold in prison is nothing new, or even funny.

Ellen DeGeneres returned the air

One Twitter response said: “They tend to be locked up on Riker for violating parole and dying from COVID-19 now after being in a $ 40 million house for three weeks.”

Another added: “A request to put him in real jail after his release. For a month or so, he may have learned something.”

One person wrote: “My 19-year-old daughter is known for her work. She is fast-food. She has been notified EVERY day. There is no GAF about Ellen’s chance to smuggle ** into her house. Show me Ellen using lines to WITHOUT a mask, NO gloves, and then I can take care. ”

Ellen DeGeneres shares her thoughts on Tiger King.

However, returning to the skies at the end has given us some perspective on Ellen DeGeneres’ most important issue of the day – Tiger King.

He says: “You think you’re seeing the same thing, and it’s coming in different directions, and I’m not saying that it doesn’t bother them because it’s not right what they are doing, but if you look at it the whole way, it fits well in the end.”

However, the DeGeneres defended itself strongly to keep one shot.

He told producer Andy Lassner: “A better worker than you, because Saff came back to work [lost an arm]. The cleaners were like, I’m not taking the time to try to get another hand. I will go back to work with one hand.”