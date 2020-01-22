Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Save Marriage After Living Separately?

A tabloid claims Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi saved their marriage after living a separate life for a long time. Gossip Cop can expose the wrong story. It’s just an attempt by a magazine to save the face after the spouses insisted on getting a divorce.

“Ellen & Portia are suffering again!”, Says the latest issue of globe, The accompanying article states that the spouses have rekindled the spark in their 11-year marriage after a series of problems. “They look and behave as if they are in sync again,” an alleged insider tells the magazine. “It’s as if they fell in love again. Last year at this time they fought like deaths. There is still hope for them!”

The alleged source claims the couple were so busy with their respective careers that they never took their time, but they decided to change that. “They let things slide in different phases, which has really marginalized them on some occasions. But now they have made a firm decision to just let go of the bad mood. No more jealousy and arguments and instead more dates and weekend trips, just the two. “

The suspect Tipper continues: “You made a pact to sleep in the same house and in the same bed and stop living to live a separate life.” They really care about each other more than they realize, and they try to get more back into their marriage. “

Here’s what really happens. The globe has long incorrectly reported that the spouses were heading for a split. For example, in July 2018, the tabloid claimed that DeGeneres and de Rossi got divorced after they disagreed over whether to adopt a baby. In December 2018, the magazine invented a story about how DeGeneres got a $ 1 million plastic surgery to keep her wife from dropping her. Just two months ago, DeGeneres and de Rossi had been arguing about adopting a baby gorilla.

These different storylines have never been true. Gossip Cop was able to unmask everyone with solid evidence of the couple’s strong marriage. For example, last August, DeGeneres De Rossi paid a loving tribute to him on Instagram on the occasion of his 11th wedding anniversary. De Rossi’s Instagram page also shows photos of spouses celebrating different holidays and birthdays together. The two constantly support each other at various public events – and have spent several holidays together in the past year alone. When exactly should you live a separate life?

The globe just starts pedaling again after being so mistaken about the happy spouses. A source near DeGeneres reports that their marriage is going well and never had to be saved.

