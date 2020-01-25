Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi set rules to save their marriage?

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi start their marriage again in the new year after a difficult situation? That’s the strange rumor in a tabloid this week. Gossip Cop thought it was totally wrong.

According to starThe two are happy about their “new beginning”. The tabloid claims the couple have introduced “relationship rules” to save their marriage after a chaotic 2019 year. tells the magazine. “No more jealousy, no more arguments – and no more appointments!”

The outlet claims that the couple has had a “rough patch” lately, which has made them realize that they “must stop living separate lives” and fall in love again. DeGeneres promised to work on “being a better listener,” while de Rossi promised “to be more patient with her wife’s challenging career,” the source says. “It is give and take and they are now putting each other in the foreground,” concludes the tipster. “Whatever they do works, because their dynamics have already improved!”

This story sounds as familiar as it is wrong. The long-time couple is often attacked by tabloids, and Star is one of the worst offenders when it comes to fabricated rumors about the two. According to the standards of the tabloid, the couple miraculously saved their marriage four times last year alone.

Just a few months ago, the outlet incorrectly reported that the marriage broke down after DeGeneres refused to end her show and move to Australia with de Rossi. Last August, the two reportedly made a trip to Amsterdam to rescue their marriage. In February, the tabloid said DeGeneres was secretly planning an escape from the relationship. Finally, the magazine claimed that De Rossi was on the verge of divorce from DeGeneres for defending comedian Kevin Hart last January.

The tabloid seems desperate for the spouses to separate, but they have proven time and time again that the outcome is wrong. Their social media profiles are filled with photos and messages that prove that they have a stable and happy relationship. In addition, DeGeneres and de Rossi just bought a new house together – a process that has most likely been going on for months. The outlet cannot even indicate a single argument or argument between the couple. If the so-called “source” is close enough to the spouses to know their personal feelings about each other, they should be able to provide evidence of at least one argument they had. There’s just no reason to believe this latest wedding miracle story from the unreliable magazine.

swell

