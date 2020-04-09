Ellen DeGeneres quietly eliminates the useless jokes by comparing grand prisons

Ellen DeGeneres, after making her show suspended for a coronavirus, is back and filmed from a Los Angeles chat room. (Photo via YouTube)

Ellen DeGeneres has quietly dismissed the role in which she portrayed herself as being alone in her $ 27 million californian home and “living in prison”

On Tuesday the star revived her home screen, drawing herself from her 12-bedroom, Beverly Hills apartment.

With his wife Portia de Rossi acting as a camera operator and director, DeGeneres opened up with some of her character’s worst jokes.

“This is like being in prison, that’s all. It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone here is gay. ”

The joke experiment did not go well for viewers, who criticized him for the nonsense comparison that comes with the increased prison population being at risk of the virus.

“They find out what it’s like to hang on Riker for parole violations and die from COVID-19 now after being in a $ 40 million house for three weeks,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “A request to put him in real jail after his release. For a month or so, he may have learned something.”

“I feel like I’m in prison,” says Ellen in this house pic.twitter.com/GbDe9rbXTk

– Adri Say Revolt🌹🌹 (@hello_adrii) April 8, 2020

Some have also said that the joke about having men with gold in prison is nothing new, or even funny.

The clip was so horrible until Thursday that DeGeneres was seen deleting the video before resubmitting it with a criminal joke.

However he has refused to comment directly on the incident, and it is clear that he has apologized.

In recent weeks, Mr DeGeneres has been accused of abusing staff after he was tortured as “the victim’s living victim”.

It has been followed by many people who share uncertain news about the star’s dangerous behavior, which is said to be the best in LA circles.

Although the stories do not seem to contradict his long history of generosity and kindness, his comments were echoed by YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials, who revealed that while guests on The Ellen Show DeGeneres did not get enough time to greet him.