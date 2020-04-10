Ellen DeGeneres quietly removes the comment by comparing residence to prison

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

Ellen DeGeneres left and quietly, surreptitiously, removed herself from the moment she compared her residence to prison, from her latest program.

The talk show host uploads videos to her YouTube channel from her luxury Montecito home worth $ 27 million (£ 21 million), where she counks among the coronavirus-infected wife Portia de Rossi.

Read the latest updates: live Coronavirus news

Although the comedian often shares insights about his life, her comment on her current lifestyle did not appeal to fans who felt it was done in bad taste.

It looks like Ellen has responded to the calls without apologizing or turning to the moment, but simply removing her from the original segment.

Unfortunately, there is such a thing as the Internet and countless people have witnessed a statement from the previous week.

After being in quarantine for three weeks, a 62-year-old comic and TV presenter originally said from her chair: “It’s like being in prison.

“Mainly because I was in the same clothes for 10 days and everyone here is gay.”

Of course, this was supposed to be a carefree merriment, but many noticed that the prisoners tested Covid-19 positively, and the real problem arises among those imprisoned and unable to practice social distance during the crisis.

It appeared that the video was set to private when the response increased before it appeared on YouTube again, although it was a bit shorter.

Ellen is trapped in a rather fancy location (Photo: BACKGRID)

In the new edition of the movie, Ellen immediately talks about “discovering that her wife Portia is Australian” during their quarantine, to “sympathize with students” with rapid change.

Ellen and Portia are said to own a number of properties, but are thought to be in quarantine. Located on a huge plot, the Balinese-style residence offers five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and an infinity pool with a great view.

Nice place to trap.

However, Ellen’s efforts brought good intentions when she said this week about her beloved staff and crew: “The best I can do is keep the show on air.”

She continued from the chair: “If you feel depressed, I want to lift you, if you feel trapped, I want to free you.”

Ellen added, saying that she wanted to bring some humor to the proceedings when we all stay at home: “I feel bad for many people … but I want to send light where it is gloomy …

“I want to put a candle where the sun doesn’t shine.”

Metro.co.uk contacted Ellen representatives for comments.

