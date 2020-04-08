Comedian-host Ellen DeGeneres is being criticized on Twitter for joking that self-isolation in her room is like “jailed.”

DeGeneres is self-enclosing in his mansion with wife Portia de Rossi.

Ellen DeGeneres Slammed for Jailing and Coronavirus Lockdown for Prison Comparison

She returned to the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” show on Monday, laughing at her indoors. DailyMail.com Reportedly, staying home all the time during the coronavirus epidemic was like being locked up in a prison.

“It’s like being in jail,” she told her fans in the episode that she was sitting in the spacious living room, opening windows in a yard filled with huge plates.

“Usually because I have been wearing the same clothes for 7 days and everyone is gay,” he said.

Soon, she receives a response on Twitter.

“Ellen, you designer designer sweating in your mansion is nothing like a prison,” a Twitter user posted.

Another tweeted: “What a great scene for Ellen that thousands of people live in a real prison room in hopes of a better prison without soap and basic security.”

DeGeneres’ daytime chat show was stopped in mid-March as the coronavirus intensified and people in California were asked to stay home without the necessary travel. Last week, she announced that she would be returning to the screen with a taped show from her home, along with some celebrity friends, including Christie Teigen and Jennifer Lopez.

