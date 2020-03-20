Elli Moore Assisted Kenzie Ziegler Develop Her Seem & Now She’s Releasing Her Have Audio! | Elli Moore

Elli Moore has labored with some of our preferred musicians and now she’s releasing her very own music!

The 23-yr-outdated singer and new music producer, who has helped Gabbie Hanna, Kenzie Ziegler and Niki and Gabi history audio, just dropped her new monitor “Stomach.”

In buy to get to know Elli superior, she shared 10 Enjoyable Info with JJJ!

Verify it:

1. I started out in musical theater by playing “Happy” the dwarf in Snow White

2. I am the greatest Disney nerd, I generally dwell in the concept parks and hear to Disney tunes at every single photograph shoot

3. Britney Spears‘ “Oops- I Did it Yet again!” was my initial CD

4. I have been writing tunes with Kenzie Ziegler considering the fact that she was 12 ( Breathe, Absolutely nothing on Us, Hot). We generally have to inventory up on snacks in advance of a session mainly because we like to eat though we compose!

5. Meghan Trainor DM’ed me after to inform me she was a lover of my one “OK” and I screamed out loud. I’m a Huge Meghan Trainor fan.

Simply click within to study the relaxation of Elli’s enjoyable facts…

6. I can enjoy guitar, piano and ukulele (I tried out to understand the drums but did not consider that really hard)

7. I enjoy to go through, my beloved series is “the Folks of the Air” by Holly Black

8. I am in a music output duo termed LYRE with my greatest friend Alina, we make tunes with artists like (Gabbie Hanna, Betty Who, Fall Out Boy)

9. I adore to participate in video games of all forms and I am extremely aggressive but in a fun way!

10. Cookies are every thing

