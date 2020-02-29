[elliott-built-a-stake-in-twitter,-is-pushing-for-changes:-resource]



NEW YORK (Reuters) – Activist hedge fund Elliott Administration has created a stake in Twitter inc and is pushing for changes, a individual acquainted with the make any difference said on Friday.

Established by billionaire Paul Singer, New York-based Elliott is a person of the world’s major activist investors and pushes for improvements at notable companies to improve operations and in the long run the share value.

In just after-hours investing, the share rate of the microblogging and social community provider jumped seven.seven% to $33.20.

CNBC claimed that Elliott is looking for to thrust out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Square . Dorsey is the only person who is the CEO of two publicly traded firms.

Phone calls to Elliott and Twitter for remark were being not straight away returned.

