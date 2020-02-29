[elliott-developed-a-stake-in-twitter,-is-pushing-for-adjustments:-sources]



FILE Photo: Paul Singer, founder and president of Elliott Management Company, speaks at WSJD Dwell convention in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., Oct 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photograph

February 29, 2020

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Activist hedge fund Elliott Management, which often pushes technologies organizations to boost functions, has developed a stake in Twitter Inc and is pushing for improvements, which includes getting rid of the main govt officer, two people today acquainted with the matter stated on Friday.

Launched by billionaire Paul Singer, New York-based mostly Elliott is one of the world’s major activist buyers with more than $40 billion in assets under administration and has qualified corporations ranging from eBay to AT&T to SoftBank in the previous months for improvements.

Its latest target is the microblogging and social community web page and a single of the hedge fund’s requests is to replace 4 directors, the individuals mentioned.

Elliott is also aiming to remove the company’s main executive, Jack Dorsey, who runs not only Twitter but Square , another publicly traded corporation.

News of Elliott’s overtures despatched Twitter’s share rate surging 7.seven% to $33.20 soon after its inventory was battered this week amid a broad marketplace provide-off fueled by fears about the spreading coronavirus and how it will have an effect on earnings and financial progress.

Bloomberg was first in reporting the news that Elliott has established a stake in Twitter and is pushing for changes.

Phone calls to Elliott and Twitter for remark were not quickly returned.

Dorsey, a notable figure in Silicon Valley, has signaled that he would like to move to Africa for up to 6 months, a transfer that some analysts have identified as probably reckless.

Buyers have currently expressed fears that he has been splitting his time in between the two firms and a move overseas would likely be concerned them extra, an analyst mentioned.

Elliott frequently settles with companies the place management desires to steer clear of the price and distraction of a noisy proxy fight.

Early in 2019, the hedge fund won a board seat at eBay . By the center of September, eBay’s main executive, Devin Wenig, was out as the business explained it was exploring a prospective sale of property.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Sandra Maler and Stephen Coates)