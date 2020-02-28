[elliott-presses-softbank-to-determine-$ten-bln-of-investments-it-retains:-sources]



FILE Image: The symbol of SoftBank Group Corp is shown at SoftBank Earth 2017 convention in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photograph/File Photograph

February 28, 2020

By Clara Denina

LONDON (Reuters) – Elliott Management Corp is pressing SoftBank Team Corp <9434.T> for aspects of practically-$10 billion of investment securities on its stability sheet, as component of its marketing campaign to boost the worth of the Japanese conglomerate in which it holds a stake, sources claimed.

The $40 billion hedge fund, 1 of the most highly effective activist investors, has a $three billion stake in the business and is trying to press for modifications after SoftBank’s wager on start-ups these kinds of as space-sharing organization WeWork soured.

SoftBank’s stock trades at a deep price reduction to the price of its holdings, and analysts say there is a deficiency of clarity on its internal valuation calculations for private holdings in its flagship Vision Fund. Elliott has asked for improved disclosure on the valuation of property in the fund, the resources claimed.

Elliott is also pressing for information on $eight.33 billion of financial commitment securities sitting on SoftBank’s balance sheet that show up outside of the Vision Fund with no depth as to what they are, the sources extra.

Though things stated as expenditure securities on a harmony sheet commonly refer to tradable money assets these as mentioned equities, analysts feel SoftBank consists of unlisted companies.

Elliott is inquiring for facts on this, the sources claimed.

Elliott declined to remark.

A spokesman for SoftBank referred to filings demonstrating that investments exterior its fund include things like the journey-hailing portfolio like Uber , DiDi and Seize that had been warehoused by the group. SoftBank invested around $7.7 billion for a 15% stake in Uber in January 2018 and later on sold it to the Eyesight Fund for the very same price tag.

Elliott’s need for clarity provides to its calls for improved governance of the team – the activist has requested for larger independence and diversity on its board.

SoftBank’s leadership has arrive below nearer scrutiny this week following a report in the Wall Avenue Journal stated Rajeev Misra, CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisers which oversees the Eyesight Fund, tried out to smear other executives and stop them from getting top work opportunities at the fund.

Misra denies the allegations and suggests they incorporate a sequence of falsehoods. SoftBank stated they have investigated a campaign of “falsehoods” towards the business for numerous years and that they would review the inferences created by the WSJ.

SoftBank’s founder Masayoshi Son welcomed Elliott as a big trader throughout the company’s final results on February 12, and has explained the two have held friendly discussions and are aligned on bettering shareholder worth and governance.

As effectively as inquiring for SoftBank’s all-male board to have extra variety, Elliott wishes a new subcommittee at principal board level, to oversee and help the financial commitment process of the Eyesight Fund, the sources stated. The two should really have at minimum a person female member, they claimed.

SoftBank already has an investment committee that carries out because of diligence on investments.

The $100 billion Eyesight Fund’s mixed observe record has weighed on SoftBank’s work to increase a second fund of comparable sizing.

(This story provides dropped reference to sourcing for fourth graph)

(Additional reporting by Sam Nussey in Tokyo and Jonathan Weber in New York Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)