[elliott-targets-twitter,-looking-for-ceo-dorsey’s-removal:-sources]



FILE Photograph: Paul Singer, founder and president of Elliott Management Company, speaks at WSJD Are living convention in Laguna Seaside, California, U.S., Oct 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Picture

February 29, 2020

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

(Reuters) – Hedge fund Elliott Administration Corp has amassed a stake in Twitter Inc and is pushing for alterations, which include removing of the social media company’s main government, Jack Dorsey, two persons common with the make a difference stated on Friday.

Twitter is a single of the number of U.S. technological know-how businesses headed, but not managed, by 1 of its founders. It has supplied shareholders equal voting legal rights, creating Dorsey, who owns only about 2% of the corporation, susceptible to a obstacle from an activist trader these kinds of as Elliott.

Twitter shares fell previous calendar year when the firm disclosed that its platform knowledgeable glitches that hindered its ability to target advertisements and share knowledge with partners. The San Francisco-centered company’s reluctance to expand over and above its main platform has also left it with minimal scale compared to its greater social media peers.

Elliott, established by billionaire Paul Singer, will be trying to get to put in its own nominees to Twitter’s 8-member board when 3 of the company’s administrators stand for election at its future yearly shareholder assembly, the sources explained.

It is not crystal clear who Elliott would like Dorsey replaced with and how large its stake in Twitter is. The New York-primarily based hedge fund has far more than $40 billion in assets underneath administration, and has specific firms in latest months ranging from eBay Inc to SoftBank Team Corp <9984.T>.

The sources requested not to be determined simply because the matter is private. Elliott declined to remark. Twitter did not right away react to a request for remark. Bloomberg Information first documented on Friday on Elliott’s position in Twitter.

Dorsey, 43, is 1 of Silicon Valley’s most distinguished business people, and also operates Sq. Inc , a cellular payments corporation he co-launched.

Although traders have tolerated this arrangement due to the fact 2015, when Dorsey became Twitter’s CEO for the next time, his announcement in November that he would like to transfer to Africa for up to six months raised concerns amid analysts about his management.

Dorsey, who served conceive Twitter in 2006, initially served as CEO right up until 2008, when he was changed by just one of his co-founders Ev Williams. Williams had accused Dorsey of remaining a poor manager and not concentrating more than enough on Twitter’s profitability.

Dorsey returned as interim CEO soon after his predecessor Dick Costolo stepped down. Dorsey’s understanding of the enterprise and speedy launch of new goods convinced Twitter’s board to hand him the reins on a long term foundation a several months later on.

Dorsey is not the initial CEO to run two main organizations. Steve Careers led Apple Inc and animated motion picture studio Pixar for numerous a long time, even though Elon Musk operates electric powered vehicle pioneer Tesla Motors Inc and rocket maker SpaceX.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Modifying by Stephen Coates and Christian Schmollinger)