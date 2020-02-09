Ellis Genge beats critics after England got the six-nation campaign back on track with a hard-fought victory over Scotland

The game’s winner, Ellis Genge, beat the critics, and head coach Eddie Jones took a hit against the Murrayfield crowd after England’s 13-6 win over Scotland in the Six Nations.

Genge’s only attempt at fiercely competitive competition took place under miserable conditions when England recovered from their first loss to France and the hosts suffered a second consecutive loss.

Getty Images – Getty

Genge scored the match-winning attempt against Scotland

“We had a bump on the road last week and everyone wrote off that we weren’t good enough, that our coach should be fired, and that the boys were a different team than the World Cup,” Genge told BBC Sport.

“It doesn’t sting, but it’s classic, doesn’t it? They have a lot of sausages that say things that come to mind and what is it about? We go out and win in Scotland in the rain and now everyone is singing our praise.

“It happens every week – you lose a game and suddenly you can no longer play rugby. I hope we silenced all the critics and they saw the game.”

Jones felt that his team dominated the competition except for a 15-minute break at the start of the second half, but was unfortunate that Owen Farrell was booed while he aimed the kicks.

AFP or licensor

Ben Earl celebrates when England scored the winning goal at the Six Nations clash with Scotland in Murrayfield

“This is an old-fashioned Calcutta Cup game, isn’t it?” Said Jones. “Swirling wind, heavy rain, aggressive crowd without a lot of manners – you have to give everything to win.”

When asked what he meant by lack of manners, Jones added, “I thought you should show the respect of kickers.”

Farrell himself was delighted with the attitude of his team and added: “We are more than anything else satisfied with the performance.

“Coming up here on a day like this, with a great atmosphere like today, made it tough for a rugby game, but I thought we stuck to it for 80 minutes straight.

“It wasn’t all our way, we sometimes made it difficult for ourselves, but our attitude was exactly right, I thought. We wanted to do better and were very disappointed last weekend.”