ELO by Jeff Lynne announces two shows at London O2 Arena – How to get tickets

ELO by Jeff Lynne has announced details for two major London titles.

The group will perform at the O2 Arena on October 5 and 6.

They will bring their epic shows live, which combine rock, pop and classical music in the capital.

Since their inception, ELO has recorded twenty-six of the top 40 titles in the UK and has sold over 50 million records worldwide.

Some of their hits include ‘Mr Blue Sky’, ‘Evil Woman’, ‘Roll Over Beethoven’, ‘Livin’ Thing ‘and’ Rockaria! .

In 2018, they titled four nights at the O2 Arena which have been extended due to demand for tickets.

Their last two shows for 2020 should be just as popular when tickets go on sale this month.

You can find out how to get them below.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 9 a.m. on Friday January 31 via AXS.com.

Tour dates

October 5 – London, O2 Arena

October 6 – London, O2 Arena

Check out our Twitter page to stay up to date on all the latest music, comedy and theater announcements in the nation’s capital – twitter.com/mylondontickets

.