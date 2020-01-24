ELO from Jeff Lynne announces tour dates of 2020

ELO from Jeff Lynne has announced a European tour for October of this year.

The band plays seven British and Irish shows on the From Out Of Nowhere tour, starting with a few London gigs before heading off to Birmingham, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin and Glasgow. The band has also confirmed seven more shows on mainland Europe, starting in September.

“The audience in the UK and Europe was so good,” says Lynne. “We look forward to a new show and some musical surprises this fall. I can’t wait!”

Full data below. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 31 at 9 a.m.

From Out Of Nowhere was released in November. It is the second album by Jeff Lynne’s ELO since the band reformed to play London’s Hyde Park in the summer of 2014.

“I can’t believe it disappeared so well,” Lynne told Classic Rock last year. “I was worried about it. Would people still know who we were? We had taken 30 years off!

(Credit: Livenation)

ELO: 2020 European Tour by Jeff Lynne

Sep 19: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

September 21: Stockholm, Ericsson Globe Arena, Sweden

September 23: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

September 26: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 27: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

September 30: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

October 02: Amsterdam Ziggo Drome, the Netherlands

Oct 05: London The O2, UK

Oct 06: London The O2, UK

Oct. 11: Birmingham Arena, UK

Oct. 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 18: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Oct. 19: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Oct. 21: Glasgow The SSE Hydro, UK

Jeff Lynne’s ELO: From Out Of Nowhere

