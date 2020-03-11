Elon Musk has some words for Coachella after the event is postponed – Up News Info

Coachella was officially delayed until October amid fears of coronavirus. After the announcement, billionaire Elon Musk had some words to say about the event. Check out his messages he shared here on Twitter below.

People get more and more stressed these days. Some joke about the festival and most say that prevention is better than cure.

Someone said, “They’re pushing and canceling everything except these bills.”

One follower had some helpful tips to share: ‘Wash your hands often. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, or after swollen, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them until they feel dry. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. “

Another follower said, “Did Coachella not have a herpes outbreak last year? A little crown will not hurt at all.”

Someone else posted this: “Now they’re an incentive because they act like they don’t have a herpes outbreak, ‘the virus should be the least of their worries'”

One follower wrote: “I already knew I was coming, but drunk white people in the desert were no good idea anyway.”

Anyway, here are Musk’s posts below.

Someone said, “With all the money he earned, he can make Coachella his own,” and another follower posted this: “I miss when Coachella was all about the music … now she’s ready to tell me to go Coachella and post appropriate photos “.

One follower wrote: “Ummm Beyoncé is the only artist who killed Coachella 💆🏾‍♀️”

One commenter said: “Beyoncé was the only one enlightened in Coachella,” besides, he doesn’t lie. “

Someone else posted this: ‘He’s not lying. Unfortunately, much of what we have consumed over the years has been diluted by the “popular”.

In other news, Elon and Grimes will have a baby, and the singer has reportedly been very ill since she became pregnant.

