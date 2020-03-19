The California Bay Area is currently under a shelter order, which means no one except their “must-do business” is leaving their current residence. And, apparently, Tesla’s Elon Musk regards his electric cars as “essential,” as he is still advising his 10,000 employees to report the work to idle-aggressive.

According to the Washington Post, Kasturi sent an email to his employees indicating that they would work, reinforcing a toxic workplace mentality that prioritized their own health.

“I want to be very clear that if you feel somewhat ill or uncomfortable, please do not feel obligated to come to work,” he wrote on Monday night. “I will go to work in person, but it is just me. If you want to stay home for some reason, it’s perfectly fine. “

Musk made it clear that he was not taking coronavirus seriously. A few weeks ago, he tweeted that “the coronavirus panic is dumb,” and apparently, he still feels that way. In addition to risking the health of employees at his factory, Kasturi has returned to Twitter to tell everyone how easy it is to correct this completely silly little global pandemic.

On Wednesday evening, Kasturi tweeted, “My guess is that panic can do more harm to the virus than if it didn’t already happen.”

Earlier in the week, Kasturi wrote that “the fear of panic still outweighs the risk of coronary emo,” adding, “If we allocate additional medical resources to Corona, it will cost the treatment of other illnesses.”

When someone told him to “stop being fooled about this” and use some resources to create the much needed treatment ventilator he needed, Kasturi responded that “if there was a shortage, he would make ventilators.” What!

Elon Kasturi says “If I make a ventilator only if there is a deficit” Like your partner, you see the screaming baby in front of the stove, the sink full of filthy food, and saying “Of course I’m here to help you if you need it.” When he is about to play video games.

– Celeste Ng (@Again_Eng) March 19, 2020

When people indicated to Musk that there was already a dangerous ventilator deficit, he wanted to know the details.

Tesla manufactures cars with state-of-the-art HVC systems. With the Life Support System, SpaceX builds spacecraft. Ventilators are not difficult, but they cannot be produced instantaneously. Are you talking about this hospital shortage right now?

– Elon Kasturi (@alonmask) March 19, 2020

Is crowdsourcing Twitter really the best way to get this national information? I have to think it’s not.

Elon, are you reading the news? Every hospital. You make these and put people where they need them.

– Charlotte Climer-1 (@ CMCplymer) March 19, 2020

Elon please read a newspaper

– non podoretz (not the guy from the comments) (@ kutty way770) March 19, 2020

Frankly, when you are asking Net Silver to go from five dot com to hospital ventilator shortages, it is a daunting task to take seriously.

– Cody Johnston (@demeistercody) March 19, 2020

This is definitely the whole thing about Elon Musk. This same Elon Musk promised to solve Flint’s water crisis but refused to hear what the city really needed – Elon Musk, who offered to help rescue these young football players trapped in a cave in Thailand in 2018 and then humiliated online. One of the dwarves who actually did it

Sure, Coronavirus is proposing a solution and then Nat will tell Silver that the hospitals appear to be completely on-brand.

Some are crunching and my modeling suggests that the amount of usable hospital ventilators @ ElonMask will produce is: 0

– Tim Mogan (@Attimauhan) March 19, 2020

Asking why a hospital needs ventilators, Elon Musk isn’t offering help. He was sincerely rejected requests for help. He suggests there is no problem that needs solving.

– Alexandra Erin (@Alexandrine) March 19, 2020

Can’t wait for the Elon Mask to deliver, a typical ventilator price at 200x, almost a limitation of the iron lungs in the mid-1930s that leaked because he was able to clarify titanium with air connections instead of using gaskets.

– Tom Skoka (@Tomskoka) March 19, 2020

No. Sorry If it’s Quarantine’s Elon Musk’s day, I’m tapping out

– Stedman @ (@ AssistedWesley) March 19, 2020

(Image: Winn McNamee / Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sayre has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

.