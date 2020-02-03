Elon Musk just dropped a techno track. He even wrote the lyrics.

It really happens. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, makes music.

Musk and SpaceX have just released an EDM song on SoundCloud entitled Don’t Doubt ur Vibe, and Futurism reports that the Twitter sphere is going crazy. Some dig the song. Others think he should stick to his day job. Why don’t you listen to yourself and see what you think?

Is the hype worth it?

Via: Twitter

While Musk lives up to the song released by Emo G Records, many consider it a generic sounding, heavily tuned track.

Some even say that it sounds like royalty-free music combined with a text-heavy Instagram video.

Obviously musk doesn’t agree.

“I wrote the lyrics and played the vocals !!”, he announced in a follow-up tweet. Visit his Twitter page and you will see that he even changed his display name to “E” D “M”.

He also posted a photo of himself jamming in a recording studio.

The reaction …

Lol keep making cars, please no more music !!!!

– 🇺🇸 Mick Patfinder 🇺🇸 (@MPatfinder) February 1, 2020

With the Y SUV coming early and the boom in Tesla stock, it seems that Elon Musk is leading his best life. The Verge reports how Elon now shares his good times with his fans through music.

While some fans thought the track was great and Musk showered assessments on social media, others didn’t seem to take his music career very seriously.

We are not sure if Musk wants to make more music, but he definitely looks very excited about his new jam and sounds like it. And if fans keep encouraging him, there is a chance that more music will come from “E” D “M”.

