Elon Musk shares EDM track “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” (yes, really)

Elon Musk has released a song titled “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” after taking his first musical foray in 2019.

It seems that the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is in business after speculation that last year’s single “RIP Harambe” was an April Fool’s joke.

On his debut, Musk sang “RIP Harambe / (…) sipping a Bombay / We on our way to heaven” about trap beats in violent autotune, while the tech magnate on “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” sang the gear for an EDM inspired melody. Listen below.

The billionaire has since changed his Twitter name to E “D” M to promote the track on the social platform and to inform fans that he was responsible for both the writing and the performance of the lyrics. He also shared some photos of himself in the studio.

Vibbbe pic.twitter.com/21WKNOnMXZ

– E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Other news has widely reported that Musk is to become Grime’s father with his girlfriend for the first time.

Canadian artist, real name Claire Boucher, announced on Instagram on January 8 that she was pregnant. She posted a picture of herself with a baby on it.

In the weeks since Boucher uploaded more pictures, including one in which she seems to show her pregnant belly.

In the meantime, Grimes is preparing to release her fifth album, Miss_Anthropocene, which will be released on February 21st.

She has released several songs, including “Violence”, “A New Way to Die” and “So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth”.