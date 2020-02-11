Elon Musk wants you to delete Facebook

“Delete Facebook, it’s lame.”

If you haven’t heard anything yet, Elon Musk is on Facebook. In response to the tweet from Sacha Baron Cohen, who called for stricter regulation of the social media platform over the weekend, the Tesla founder proposed a much simpler solution: Tweet: “#DeleteFacebook It’s lame.”

Baron Cohen, who was also a critic of technology giants like Twitter and Google, questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ability to “control the information seen by 2.5 billion people” and to tweet that “Facebook from Governments must be regulated, not by an emperor! “

As CNN noted, the actor and comedian previously criticized social media in general and called it “the greatest propaganda machine in history” while accusing Facebook of benefiting from propaganda by not checking political ads. Despite growing criticism, Facebook has doubled many of its most controversial strategies in recent months, defended its stance on political advertising, and announced that hate speech is allowed on the platform by politicians on the grounds that it is inherently up to date a political figure.

This is also not the first time Musk has targeted Facebook. The CEO of Tesla deleted the official Facebook pages of its Tesla and SpaceX companies in 2018 in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal and tweeted: “What is Facebook?”

However, as CNN emphasized, Musk maintains a personal Instagram account (as well as official accounts for Tesla and SpaceX), although the platform is owned by Facebook. Musk previously said that Instagram is “probably okay” as long as it remains “fairly independent” from its parent company, which is increasing given the recent renaming of the company, which is supposed to increase the transparency of the company’s other social media assets seems unlikely.

Musk’s call to delete Facebook follows author Stephen King’s announcement earlier this month that he too dropped the platform, presumably because it is lame.

