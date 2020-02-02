Elon Musk’s new EDM tune “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” low-key slaps, sorry

There. I said it. Elon muskThe new EDM-heavy sound cloud bop “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” is not bad. In fact, I can wholeheartedly imagine that it is the soundtrack for your Road Trip 2021 on Mars (ambition is key) or at least ethereal 3 o’clock background noise at a house party while all the poppers are passing around.
Let’s trace back for a hot second. Earlier this week, Elon announced that he had written a song to be released on “Emo G Records”. Many called bullshit, but at this point we should know that Tesla’s CEO does everything his damned heart desires.
Isn’t that right, Daft Musk? Beat it DJ.
pic.twitter.com/6lz3prQ2pF
– Elon Musk (@elonmusk), January 31, 2020
The tune itself, which was originally released on SoundCloud, but can now be streamed on Spotify, contains Musk’s distorted voice that repeats the lyrics: “Don’t doubt your mood because it’s true / don’t doubt your mood because you do it Ugh We love a good vibe chat. Really powerful shit. I can’t believe Elon invented self-empowerment in 2020.
When he said “Don’t doubt your mood” I felt it … and decided not to doubt my mood.
Some of the internet comments on the now-certified, unworldly banger are pretty iconic.
“I bet Elon will be playing this on his Neuralink brain implant in 20 years while driving a cyber truck on Mars,” said YouTube user Zachariah M. Baird.
“First music festival on Mars confirmed: Elon’s world,” added YouTube user Jacob Barilla.
Even Steve Aoki gave his blessing.
Can we work together please? It is my dream
– Neon Future Aoki (@steveaoki) February 1, 2020
We just have to see this collaboration. Watch this room.
