Elon Musk’s new EDM tune “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” low-key slaps, sorry

There. I said it. Elon muskThe new EDM-heavy sound cloud bop “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” is not bad. In fact, I can wholeheartedly imagine that it is the soundtrack for your Road Trip 2021 on Mars (ambition is key) or at least ethereal 3 o’clock background noise at a house party while all the poppers are passing around.

Let’s trace back for a hot second. Earlier this week, Elon announced that he had written a song to be released on “Emo G Records”. Many called bullshit, but at this point we should know that Tesla’s CEO does everything his damned heart desires.

Isn’t that right, Daft Musk? Beat it DJ.

pic.twitter.com/6lz3prQ2pF

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk), January 31, 2020

The tune itself, which was originally released on SoundCloud, but can now be streamed on Spotify, contains Musk’s distorted voice that repeats the lyrics: “Don’t doubt your mood because it’s true / don’t doubt your mood because you do it Ugh We love a good vibe chat. Really powerful shit. I can’t believe Elon invented self-empowerment in 2020.

When he said “Don’t doubt your mood” I felt it … and decided not to doubt my mood.

Some of the internet comments on the now-certified, unworldly banger are pretty iconic.

“I bet Elon will be playing this on his Neuralink brain implant in 20 years while driving a cyber truck on Mars,” said YouTube user Zachariah M. Baird.

“First music festival on Mars confirmed: Elon’s world,” added YouTube user Jacob Barilla.

Even Steve Aoki gave his blessing.

Can we work together please? It is my dream

– Neon Future Aoki (@steveaoki) February 1, 2020

We just have to see this collaboration. Watch this room.

Image:

YouTube / PowerfulJRE; Twitter / @elonmusk

