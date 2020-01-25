Elsa Pataky and her three children make their Vogue Australia cover debut

Elsa Pataky, Vogue Australia’s cover star, gives a rare glimpse into her family life and explains how she and Chris Hemsworth decided to raise their children.

Seen on the cover for the first time with their three children – India Rose, seven, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, five – the picture is a rare event for the usually private couple.

Pataky, 43, revealed that the paparazzi impact on her family was one of the main reasons why she and Hemsworth, 36, decided to leave Hollywood and make Byron Bay their home.

Elsa Pataky plays with her three children in the February 2020 issue of Vogue Australia. (Fashion)

“My daughter was actually afraid of photos, so we found that this is not a way of life because you are just locked in a house. I love nature and I love being outside, and I wanted mine Children have freedom, so we decided to go. “

The actress admitted that the scene change had a big impact on her lifestyle.

“When I have children, my goal has always been to be in a place that is not the city. I want them to grow up in nature because I long for it.”

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky pose for the photographers on their arrival for the premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. (EPA / AAP)

She added: “But this step pulled me away from one of my great passions in life: acting, and it was a big change. But I turned my life into a mother, which I think is the most amazing thing in the world. “

She continued: “I wanted to pick up my children, I wanted to take them to school, I wanted to be part of the school and be involved in what they do.”

Though she left Hollywood and her acting career took a back seat, the magazine’s Fast Five star said she was happy and lived out her dreams.

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky arrive at the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theater IMAX in Hollywood. (EPA / AAP)

“My dream has always been to have a farm and horses. When we tried to find a plot of land, I had to have a place where I could have horses and my children could be with them and enjoy it.”

She added, “I feel privileged. If life has given you great things, just enjoy it as best you can because you never know what will happen next. At least in those moments when I have what I want, I try to make the best of it. “

