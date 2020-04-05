Elton John AIDS Foundation has launched a $ 1m emergency coronavirus fund

Sir Elton John has joined the fight for coronavirus by launching an emergency fund of $ 1m for infected patients.

With HIV care being the most critical factor in the fight against COVID-19, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has paid £ 815,000 ($ 1million) for HIV treatment, testing and preventing diseases associated with corruption.

Sir Elton says the fund will ensure that the foundations go forward to meet COVID-19 outcomes and to protect those infected with HIV.

“For almost 30 years, my foundation has been setting up people who are most vulnerable to AIDS to end the AIDS epidemic, and we have dedicated ourselves to this after the COVID-19 crisis,” the 73-year-old British legend has announced in a TV-distributed video

“Drug distribution, diagnosis and prevention is not as easy as it was a few weeks ago,” he explained.

“As a result our new COVID-19 fund will also help frontline careers prepare for and deal with the epidemic and its challenges in the fight against HIV and the care of former communities.

He added: “We must continue to do what can be done by not harming people living with HIV and other infectious diseases.”

“We’re with you, we’re thinking of you, and we’re not going to leave anyone.”

Today, I am proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is raising a $ 1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to ensure that our future partners can respond to the impact of COVID-19 on HIV care in the world’s most abused areas. pic.twitter.com/g4wh9dnd3d

– Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 4, 2020

Now and always, I have made a commitment not to leave anyone with HIV. Visit https://t.co/tClQt78OuF for more information. Sending love to all Foundation partners, sponsors, sponsors, future employees and members of our community at this time. Elton x

– Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 4, 2020

The ‘Rocketman’ singer has thrown himself into the fight for rescue, last week performing in a charity concert from his LA home.

The Living Living Concert for America has brought together some of the top names in music, home theater acts from Billie Eilish, Backstreet Boys, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato and Mariah Carey.

All the proceeds went to two US-based charities involved in cat care for coronavirus infection