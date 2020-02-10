Elton John and Bernie Taupin celebrate success at Oscars 2020

Elton John and his old associate Bernie Taupin celebrate this after winning an Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards last night.

The couple picked up the Oscar for the best original song for the song (I Gonna) Love Me Again, which can be heard on the soundtrack of the Rocketman movie.

As he pointed to Taupin, John said: “This is for him – this is for my partner of 53 years. I wouldn’t be here without him. He starts the process, he gives me the text and then I continue. I am nobody without the text. “

John previously won an Academy Award in 1995 for the song of The Lion King, Can You Feel The Love, but admitted that last night’s win was even more special.

He said: “I already have an Oscar, but I wanted to get one for everyone involved in the film. This film lasted 12 years. In the end we made it the right way, but I am so happy for him and especially Taron Egerton, who I think should have been nominated as one of the best actors. For me this was the best performance this year. “

John performed (I ‘Gonna) Love Me Again – which also won a Golden Globe at the beginning of January – during the ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and a video of the performance can be watched below.

In the US, Rocketman shot $ 25 million in the first week, while the film, which was launched a week for other UK markets, raised $ 56 million during opening days – exceeded the $ 40 million used to watch the film to make.

Rocketman soundtrack

