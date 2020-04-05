Elton John established a $ 1 million coronavirus fund for people living with HIV; The virus is spreading in New Orleans

Elton John The big time is coming among people living with HIV who are infected with the coronavirus!

The superstar Rocket Man is digging deep into his pocket to raise seven million dollars to set up an emergency fund for people living with coronavirus HIV. Of course, this is close to his heart and a noble cause, and a wonderful and inspiring way to fight the global plague.

The singer announced everything on Saturday, and the Foundation set up an emergency fund and posted a video showing fans and followers posting the following:

“Today, we are pleased to announce the launch of the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to ensure that people around the world respond to the effects of COVID-19 in their treatment of HIV. I will always pursue people living with HIV. For more information, please visit http://ejaf.org/covid19. We would like to thank all our partners, scholarship recipients, supporters, frontline workers and members of our association. ”

You can watch the full video (below).

Of course, Elton has worked for many years to fight AIDS and support people living with HIV, so it’s a good idea to take such a step! At this point, it is doubly important how it occurs in many groups of people with weakened immune systems who are susceptible to the effects of the coronavirus.

Hope this is far from helping people in need of money and support!

Hard times in New Orleans …

More than 150 people have died in New Orleans in recent weeks as the city continues to struggle with COVID-19. There are now more than 12,500 cases in Louisiana, according to TMZ.

This city is being called a legend again and again today NFL beater Tom Dempsey has been battling the disease. He died Saturday at a nursing home in Mardi Gras from a virus. According to the same media, at least 15 people died at the orphanage as a result of COVID-19.

Dempsey, who struggled intellectually for many years, was one of the NFL’s greatest strikers, setting the league’s longest field goal in a long time, and in the 1970s he shot 63 yards out vertically. He was best known as a member New Orleans Saintsand not only connected with the city, but also played for several teams throughout his career for more than a decade.

He was 73 years old at the time.

RIP …

