Elton John in pictures: concert at Hawke’s Bay Mission Winery

It’s supposed to be a farewell tour, but Elton John only briefly said “goodbye” to worshiping fans of Hawke’s Bay.

The Rocket Man delivered a complete package to a sold out crowd at Napier’s Mission Estate Winery on Waitangi Day, and will be back on February 15 to start all over again.

Hawke’s Bay weather was perfect for Mission’s first concert, dropping about 10 degrees after a week when temperatures had dropped 37.4 degrees C.

READ MORE:

• Elton John (perhaps) lands in Hawke’s Bay for Mission’s first concert

• WATCH: Elton John lands to welcome

• Elton John goes on stage at Dunedin

• Elton John detonates Perth security guards in a superb rant on stage

Concert lovers have reported a good atmosphere, with thousands of people stationed on the banks of the Mission’s natural amphitheater from the start.

Success stories like Candle in the Wind also made the crowd sing.

Noah Putland and Tini Koukla of Taradale didn’t have to travel far to see a global superstar in their backyard. Photo / Paul Taylor The sold out crowd on Waitangi Day for the first of two Elton John Mission concerts in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor. Caroline Meo, from Napier, enters Elton John’s groove at Napier’s Mission Concert. Photo / Paul Taylor It was a day for sunglasses and sunscreen for Elton John. From left to right, Hannah Brown and Millie Simmons, from Hawkes Bay, soak up the atmosphere. Photo / Paul Taylor. Josie Kochelburg of Napier was one of many locals to take advantage of the opportunity to see a global superstar perform on their doorstep. Photo / Paul Taylor. Janine Goosen of Hawke’s Bay relaxes at the Mission before Elton John’s successful performance. Photo / Paul Taylor. The Rocket Man made everyone sing and dance. Photo / Paul Taylor. .