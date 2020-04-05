Elton John is launching a $ 1 million fund to protect people with HIV during the coronavirus

Elton John has announced the launch of a new $ 1 million emergency fund to protect those who contract HIV during the COVID-19 epidemic.

The fund was provided by its non-profit organization Elton John Aids Foundation and is now open for applications.

They say they are looking for “solutions that have strong potential to address the specific problems that have arisen in people who are already at high risk of HIV / AIDS and who are now at increased risk from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Today, I am proud to announce that my @EJAF Foundation is launching a COVID-19 million dollar emergency fund to ensure that our partners are able to respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalized communities around the world. . pic.twitter.com/g4wh9dnd3d

– Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 4, 2020

In a video posted on Twitter, John stated: “For almost 30 years, my organization has prioritized the most vulnerable people to HIV to stop the AIDS epidemic, and we have also sought to do so during the COVID-19 crisis.”

“Medication distribution, testing and prevention is not as easy as it was a few weeks ago, so our new Covid-19 Ambulance Fund will help frontline partners prepare and respond to a pandemic and its impact on HIV prevention and care. marginalized communities. “

He continued: “We have to keep up, otherwise the results can be devastating for people living with HIV and other infectious diseases. We, we think of you, will leave no one behind.”

Meanwhile, John was also among a number of high-profile music stars who participated in the video, in which celebrities thanked NHS staff for their efforts to fight the coronavirus.

John was joined by the likes of Paul McCartney, Stormy, Daniel Craig, David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Phoebe Waller Bridge.