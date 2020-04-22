Elton John pays a heartfelt tribute to NHS champion manager Tom Moore

Elton John (L) made a touching presentation with Captain Tom Moore. (Dia dipasupil / Getty Images / JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Elton John paid tribute to Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British soldier who raised more than $ 26 million for the National Health Service.

John took to Instagram on Tuesday evening with a touching tribute to Moore, a retired world-class veteran who took care of himself walking 25 meters around his farm 100 times before his 100th birthday on April 30.

He shot this by April 16 and his goal of raising £ 1,000 was shattered.

Elton John: ‘Tom Moore is a wonderful man with a big heart.’

John wrote: “Tom Moore is a wonderful man and a big heart.

“His contribution to the NHS is remarkable and has inspired me to join the ranks of other British citizens who support his finances.

Captain Moore shows the triumph of the human spirit and tells us all how one man can make a great change.

John paid homage to Moore’s efforts to make it to number 1 – which was a familiar experience for John – as soon as his commitment, “You Will Never Walk” with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir, lasted a week. the biggest song on Tuesday.

All proceeds from these initiatives will be donated to NHS Charities Together to support NHS staff members and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients.

Former British World War veteran Tom Moore, 99. (JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Pictures)

For residents of a red-brick village in Marston Moretaine, England, Moore’s sight is seen along with his chimney chimmer.

But as media attention draws on the city’s fundraiser, Mr Moore has come out of the moment and is panic-stricken as a symbol of the bravery of the Britons refusing to fall during the crisis.

“I am still amazed at the amount and generosity from the people in the UK who continue to donate even though it has been a time of uncertainty for many,” Moore said last Saturday.