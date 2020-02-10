Email the digital ad revenue location

Email has been a part of our daily lives for so long, sometimes we consider the opportunities available for monetization. As we move into 2020, it’s time to take advantage of the latest technologies, tools, and trends in email advertising and see how the shifts in the digital advertising landscape are affecting our ability to monetize email campaigns.

Consumers worldwide receive more than 269 billion emails each day, and that number is expected to reach almost 320 billion by 2021. The average office worker receives 121 emails per day. Although emails provide value, inboxes tend to be noisy, crowded, and highly competitive for marketers. Modern inbox is bursting with branded emails and consumers have total control as they decide for themselves what items to open and read.

It wasn’t always like that. As one of the most traditional digital marketing channels, email has provided brands with a place to push boundaries and test their creative prowess. Over time, industry standards became more rigid and brands were losing their email strategies. Now, the pendulum refills. Changes in the digital advertising industry are forcing brands to rethink email.

Changes in the industry

Social media advertising is getting harder and harder. Observing organically through the spread of influences is becoming increasingly difficult. Brands like Ipsy and LUSH are moving away from social advertising strategies and are looking at customer engagement opportunities outside of traditional social networks.

Email gives brands the opportunity to own design experience and discussions that truly reflect their personality. When trademarks communicate directly with customers by email, they are not limited by arbitrary word counts or other restrictions. This freedom is a big part of the allure of email, both for brands and for consumers themselves. Despite how fragmented the media landscape has become, email is still one of the most reliable channels out there from a currency perspective.

Outside of social, global brands are pulling back on screen advertising as well. Concerns about visibility, fraud protection and third-party verification have been rising for years. In 2018, two of the largest advertisers in the world, P&G and Unilever, returned to spending and reduced the number of publisher sites they supported, while demanding more transparency from the industry as a whole.

Email Revenue Posting – The Latest Strategies

We all know that digital advertising is going nowhere. When brands pull back on social and advertising spend, they put more resources into other channels. Over the past year, email monetization has garnered much of this attention.

P&G provides a good example here. Between 2016 and 2017, P&G advertised on 712 of the same sites, including Yahoo News, BuzzFeed and Reuters. In terms of fraud and verification of advertising and verification of display advertising, P&G announced a reduction in costs to 560 of these sites, according to MediaRadar.

When brands pull back on the number of sites they advertise, they open the door to new channels, including email. With tools like inboxAds, PowerInbox, or LiveIntent, publishers can accept branded ads for their email newsletters. The advances in artificial intelligence are also in reducing lost advertising costs. Using AI to systematically target ads to a publisher’s recipients means that brands don’t lose their budgets to readers who aren’t interested in their products, and publishers don’t turn off their readers by running ad hoc ads.

Brands are developing sophisticated email marketing strategies that really support the changes that are happening in digital advertising right now. In the process, they have been able to convert email into a revenue generator. Monetizing email campaigns and connecting with real people, brands and publishers pushes the boundaries of effectiveness and generates more revenue through their campaigns. Ultimately, the future of email monetization depends on the ability to deliver custom content from the best in-demand networks.

