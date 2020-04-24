“Embarrassed” Trump “lies” about disinfectant comments

CNN Anderson Cooper Accused President Donald Trump lies because he is “ashamed” on Friday after the president claimed he was sarcastic, saying officials should consider injecting patients with coronavirus with disinfectant.

After President Trump told a reporter that he “asked the reporters sarcastically” just to “see what would happen,” Cooper commented, “What you’ve just heard is that the President of the United States is just there.”

“It’s exciting because he’s lying about something we all saw yesterday. He spoke to his own Coronavirus team about research into injecting disinfectant bleach into people, clearing it from the inside out, because the disinfectant works on tabletops and the like, “he said. sarcastically this. “

“There was no sarcasm,” Cooper said before adding, “Now it looks like Soviet fashion, trying to rewrite what we all know and see as if we were all stupid.”

White House CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins Weighed, “Well, that’s a tactic we’ve seen the president take before. When he has made a remark and has been widely criticized by local experts, he has often said that his aids have used this excuse that he is just sarcastic. “

“I want to note that the press secretary made a statement earlier and did not say that the president was sarcastic when he made these remarks. Instead, he accused the media of taking the president out of context, Collins said, noting that “you can hear the president making these remarks.”

“I was in the room yesterday during this briefing when he turned to the DHS official, who had just given the presentation on how sunlight and disinfectants could kill it on surfaces and in the air, and the president said perhaps they should check whether or not any of these uses could work in the human body, “he said.

Cooper went on to claim that President Trump now insists he was sarcastic because “he realizes he was stupid and ridiculous and dangerous and now he’s just ashamed to lie.”

