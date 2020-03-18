Embassy to enable Malaysians going through difficulties returning from Thailand | Malaysia

A thermographic gadget shows the temperature of arriving travellers ahead of they enter immigrations at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Thailand March 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, March 18 — The Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok has established up a task power to aid Malaysians who may come across complications to return residence immediately after the movement command buy arrived into impact in Malaysia right now.

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel mentioned so significantly no Malaysians were stranded in Bangkok.

“The embassy has also set up its very own process drive to keep an eye on the circumstance in Thailand as properly as support any Malaysians who encounter complications in receiving again to Malaysia.

“We recognize that some airways have cancelled their flights to Malaysia. However, there are some airways that nevertheless fly to Malaysia. Those who come upon any issues can contact the embassy,” he informed Bernama below today.

Jojie also urged Malaysians to adhere to advice and recommendations by the Thai authorities.

In case of unexpected emergency (following place of work hours), call the embassy’s duty officer at +668 7028 4659, +66-2-629 6800 (common line), +66-2-629 6831/3904/4103/2304 (for consular matters in the course of doing work several hours) or email [email protected]

In a assertion, the Malaysian Embassy here said Malaysians and long lasting people of Malaysia in Thailand are permitted to enter Malaysia matter to health and fitness screening at the entry issue and quarantine or self-quarantine for 14 times on arrival in Malaysia.

It said the restriction for entry to Malaysia applies to all foreigners other than for the spouses and kids of Malaysians and long-lasting citizens of Malaysia with lengthy-term social stop by go.

“Malaysians and lasting people of Malaysia with Thai function permits, who are currently in Malaysia, are authorized to depart Malaysia through the restricted interval and can return soon after March 31,” it stated.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has declared that Malaysia will be put below nationwide motion management get from March 18 to March 31, 2020, thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama