‘Emergency alarm’ at the Ottawa nuclear power plant was sent in error

January 12 (UPI) – An “emergency alarm” at an Ottawa power plant was “accidentally” issued, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission said on Sunday.

Millions of residents received the alarm at 7:19 AM that “an incident was reported at Pickering Nuclear Station”. More than an hour later, officials said the warning was sent in error.

The emergency alarm referred to people within 10 km of the power plants. “No abnormal release of radioactivity has been identified and emergency personnel are responding to the situation,” the report said. “People near Pickering Nuclear Power Plant do NOT need to take any protective measures at this time. Contact the local media for more information and instructions.”

However, the Energy Commission, which was posted on Twitter at 8:46 a.m., said Pickering is safe and the warning was issued by mistake. The CNSC is in contact with the provincial emergency response center and @opg to make a correction. ”

Ontario Power Generation, who owns the facility, also issued a correction and tweeted, “The #Pickering Nuclear warning was incorrectly sent. There is no danger to the public or the environment.”

The Durham Regional Police also posted on Twitter that it had received a warning.

“Like many of you, I was very concerned that I received this emergency alarm this morning,” Mayor Dave Ryan tweeted. “Although I am relieved that there was no actual emergency, I am upset that a mistake like this has occurred. I have spoken to the province and request a full investigation.

The plant comprises eight nuclear reactors on the edge of Lake Ontario in Pickering, east of Toronto.

Canada’s oldest nuclear power plant, built in 1971, produces approximately 15 percent of the electricity in Ontario. According to the Toronto Sun, around 90,000 people live in the region.