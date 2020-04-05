Emerging BioSolutions, observing two plasma therapies for Covid-19, wins Fed help

While the threat of Covid-19 continues to hit the United States hard and is rapidly overwhelming hospitals, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) – Get Report is one of several companies working on treatments for the disease, which currently does not have any.

Emerging plasma-derived therapies would primarily be for patients with severe cases of disease caused by the newly discovered coronavirus and have similarities to therapy in the works of Japanese dugmaker Takeda and others. Emergent already has programs to treat smallpox, anthrax and botulism vaccine complications and other threats to public health.

Continuing Covid-19’s therapeutic effort, Emergent won $ 14.5 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support its program called COVID-HIG, one of two the company targeted the disease.

COVID-HIG would be performed using plasma donations from patients who have already recovered from Covid-19 and developed antibodies to the virus.

TheStreet spoke via email with Dr. Laura Saward, senior vice president and head of the Emergent BioSolutions therapeutic business unit, about the potential hyperimmune treatment. The company is also working on a “parallel and separate” therapeutic program, COVID-EIG, which will use the plasma of horses immunized with antibodies to the virus. The following exchange has been minimally modified for clarity and style.

The street: If developing plasma therapy proves effective, what is the first that you expect to be available for use?

Dr. Saward: We anticipate that clinical trials of patients will begin in August. Since we are using proven manufacturing technologies that have been used for other Food and Drug Administration approved drugs, we are able to move at an accelerated pace to bring a candidate directly to the Phase 2 trial.

The street: This would be primarily for patients with serious illness and, if so, how would you expect the use to be determined? Could it also be used to develop immunity in healthcare professionals?

Dr. Saward: We believe that the greatest impact for plasma-derived hyperimmune treatments would be to reduce the burden on the healthcare system by treating hospitalized patients with severe Covid-19 and high-risk patients with Covid-19 to prevent progression to severe symptoms. . Hyperimmunes can also be used to provide protection to individuals such as frontline health care workers, such as nurses and doctors, who are selflessly putting themselves at such high risk.

The street: At least few other companies are working on similar therapies, including Takeda and Regeneron, but use an approach using plasma obtained from horses. How does it work?

Dr. Saward: We are developing two therapies since we have two hyperimmune platforms: one is derived from human plasma and the other is derived from equine plasma. Both human and equine platforms are well established and support multiple FDA approved products. Our human platform is different from the approaches of others in that we group plasma donations from multiple people and the antibodies are isolated through the production process to create a concentrated dose that provides consistent levels of Covid-19 antibodies. For our equine platform, we vaccinate the herd to stimulate the production of Covid-19 antibodies and then manufacture similarly to the human platform process to provide a concentrated dose. This provides a scalable source of Covid-19 plasma, which is a consideration for plasma-derived therapy. Again, these are separate platforms that work in parallel to accelerate our goal of providing treatments for patients, targeting Phase 2 clinical trials by the end of the summer.

The street: How would the risk of spreading other pathogens be eliminated?

Dr. Saward: We have been producing plasma-derived hyperimmunes for over 40 years with a consolidated safety profile. The validated production process involves several steps to inactivate and remove potential pathogens.

The street: What are some of the limits to making this type of therapy widely available?

Dr. Saward: Since we are taking a hyperimmune approach – collecting many plasma donations for a concentrated and consistent dose – collecting enough basic material is a challenge that we are overcoming with the help of partnerships such as that of the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority in ‘Health and Human Services, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases announced earlier this week.

The street: How much would these hyperimmune therapies depend on the development of antibody tests so that recovered patients can donate plasma for therapies?

Dr. Saward: Emergent began work in January to develop an anti-Covid-19 antibody screening test that is used to identify donors.

The street: Should therapy also be available in other countries?

Dr. Saward: Through our partnership with the United States government, we have focused on providing rapid Covid-19 treatment to ease the burden of Covid-19 on the health care system. Through our numerous global partnerships, we will explore the ability to collect plasma and produce hyperimmune treatments.

