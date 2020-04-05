Emerging concerns arising inside European coronavirus hotspot: PTSD crisis among healthcare workers

When Daniel Bardot boosted a wellness startup and offered to work as an ICU nurse at the massive hospital La Paz in Madrid, he discovered a system overwhelmed by the case of COVID-19, and healthcare workers were understaffed. The limit has been reached in An ever-increasing flow of important patients.

“Our numbers are getting smaller and smaller, and despite the resources, the health system hasn’t been able to speed up employment,” Baldó said, with some urgent employment quitting after one or two days of work. I added. “Some people are afraid or anxious … and even if you offer them in return for more work, more effort, and more risk, you’re Will not attract. “

More than 12,000 Spanish healthcare workers are infected, and about 14% of all infections are labor shortage, just as hospitals improvise new ICU wards to face pandemic peaks Is worse. There are at least eight health workers in more than 10,000 people who died in Spain.

The intensity of the experience could mean that thousands of healthcare workers still at the forefront of Spain and other COVID-19 hotspots are marked in a way that is not normally found outside of war zones or disaster sites There is so much. Inability to rescue the patient, fear of infection and lack of personal protective equipment [PPE] have resulted in helplessness that has already occurred in the early stages of the trauma, causing trauma, Post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD].

“It is recurring that the first responders or rescue workers experience emotional trauma, which results in an acute stress response, which is characterized by confusion and anxiety, and potentially depression. Albert Woo, a professor of health policy and medicine at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Public Health School, coined the word “ second victim ” in 2000, and was disappointed in his job. Was explained.

Dr. Wu describes PTSD’s response lasting more than a month and includes “avoidance of stress, flashback, and stimulus reminders.”

“What we are actually doing is harming healthcare professionals by giving them a traumatic experience. It is exacerbated by concerns about infectious diseases and their ability and ability to handle this huge problem. “He said.

“We are dealing with many deaths”

In Spain, these levels of trauma and worry are particularly high in about 5,400 nursing homes in a country that cares for about 375,000 people. These homes, often small hospitals lacking PPE stocked by hospitals, were hit earlier and destroyed in COVID-19 cases. A Spanish radio station estimates that more than 3,000 residents of these homes have died from pandemics.

Pilar, who works in a nursing home in Madrid and is isolated at home after showing symptoms of COVID-19, has nine residents in her dwelling compared to the normal rate in the past month. , Says he died in the last 10 days.

“We deal with many deaths. As retirement homeworkers, we are used to living with death, but we want to make sure that the elderly cannot do anything and die very quickly without their families. When you look, you will feel incredible impotence and stress will increase, “said Pilar, who asked not to use his surname for fear of retaliation, from her employer. “And physically, we work in a hurry and have so little protection that everyone gets infected.”

Due to the sheer number of infected aides, her home is working with 50% personnel.

Juanipeñafiel, who is stationed in Madrid’s nursing home for the Spanish Union’s largest trade union, Comisones Obrelas [CCOO], has reportedly killed more than 50 people in at least four Madrid residences in the last 15 days. It says that it came out.

“People are sad and exhausted, but they are working too hard to analyze what is going on. They have no time,” Penafiel said. “If all this succeeds, residential workers will be severely hurt, because it’s not the same as seeing two people die a week and five die every day.”

Italy has a similar story. As of Friday, 73 doctors were one of 14,000 coronavirus deaths in the country, and more than 10,000 health care workers have been diagnosed with the virus.

One doctor working at the forefront of Monza, one of the hardest-hit areas in Italy, told an Italian journalist that he was most afraid that he could endanger his family. Was.

“We are not heroes; we are ordinary men and women who fear the coronavirus,” he said. “I’m hospitalized every day and take all necessary precautions. Still, I’m terrified and infected and take this illness back to my partners and children.”

Meredith Miller, an assistant professor who studies the psychological distress of healthcare providers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, said that between 21% and 28% of emergency medical workers suffer from PTSD in their lifetime, 8%. She says that people at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic can reach 50%. “In addition to the high percentage of people who are deceased, there is a growing danger of lack of PPE, fear of getting COVID, taking home, and fear of personal safety if a co-worker becomes ill. “She said. “The scale is much larger than the everyday ICU or ER experience. There is so much uncertainty.”

For Dr. Wu, this will require a coordinated response from the healthcare sector to maintain and work for healthcare workers.

“The well-being of these workers can be eroded quickly, and absences or dropouts are predictable, which makes it difficult to maintain an adequate workforce to face problems,” he said. Said. “What is needed is a realization that this is predictable and expected, and to maximize worker health and resilience, we need to provide psychological and emotional support.”

At the Madrid hospital, the shortage of PPE has been largely resolved, but the challenge is continuing. “I have protective material [and more every day], but no personnel. Armor doesn’t work by itself, so it’s not enough,” Baldó said. “[Hospitals] open beds and buy materials, but I don’t understand that this alone won’t work. I need a nurse who can provide nursing and care.”

