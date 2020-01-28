Emerson Hancock, Cole Wilcox, named the All-Americans Georgia Baseball before the season

Georgia Baseball will have one of the best teams in the country next season as the Bulldogs can be found in almost every prep survey in the top 10 polls.

An important reason for this is the pair of aces in the pitchers Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox in Georgia. Hancock entered the junior season after cresting a 3-8 win with 1.99 ERA in the second year, while Wilcox secured a place in the Freshman All-SEC squad after training with the Bullpen and occasionally starting.

Like the Georgia team, both are entering the season with great expectations. Both pitchers were named Baseball America Preseason All-Americans. Hancock was promoted to the first team, while Wilcox secured a place in the third team.

Baseball America also stated that Hancock has the best change in the country, adding that there is an expectation that Hancock will be the first pitcher to be hit in the 2020 MLB draft.

The Bulldogs open the season on February 14th when they house the Richmond Spiders for a three-game series.

Georgia Women’s Tennis wins against Notre Dame

The tennis team of Georgia Women won the ITA Kick-Off Weekend 5-2 against Notre Dame. The win means that Georgia is promoted to the ITA Indoor National Championships. Bulldogs No. 3 won the event last season and thus won the national indoor title.

The Bulldogs had a quick start against the Fighting Irish, as they won the colon after two 6-0 wins. Georgia won individually in front of Katarina Jokic [No. 17], Lea Ma [No. 19], Meg Kowalski [No. 56] and Elena Christofi.

Georgia won 7-0 against Michigan State on Saturday, setting a 2-0 record this season.

The Bulldogs have two games this week as they visit Georgia Tech on Thursday before hosting Clemson on Saturday. The national team starts on February 5 in the hall, ends on February 10 and takes place in Chicago.

Men’s tennis shares weekend games

For the men, the Bulldogs have this weekend in Starkville, Miss. Georgia, their two games separately. The ITA kick-off against Mississippi State saw a 4: 1 win start on Saturday.

But on Sunday Bulldogs # 19 came just before # 15 South Carolina Gamecocks. Georgia lost 4-3 in a highly competitive game.

“Our children fought incredibly hard and pushed us to the edge of victory, but in the end we couldn’t rule it out,” said Georgia’s head coach Manuel Diaz. “All the credit goes to South Carolina. They deserved it. We have to take this loss as motivation and learn from it. “

Georgia won the colon and won singles from Phillip Henning and Blake Croyder. The Bulldogs and Gamecocks will meet again on March 15th as the two teams will play in Colombia.

The Bulldogs will also travel to Georgia Tech this weekend as the two teams play in Atlanta on Sunday.

