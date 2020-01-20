EMGS Chairman Files Money Laundering Fee Lawsuit | Malaysia

The Chairman of the Malaysia Global Service (EMGS), Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamed Shariff, pleaded guilty before the court in Johor Baru on January 20, 2020 for smuggling RM 150,000. – Bernama picture

JOHOR BARU, January 20 – The chairman of Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamed Shariff, pleaded guilty before the hearing today to RM 150,000 in money laundering.

Abdul Rahman, 63, who is also a former director of the Knowledge Management Foundation, put forward the plea after the charges against Judge Faiz Dziyauddin were read out.

According to the indictment, Abdul Rahman was accused of transferring RM 150,000 from an international bank account of Mudra Resources Sdn Bhd to an account belonging to him, allegedly for unlawful acts.

He is said to have committed the crime on December 24, 2018 at a bank in Jalan Kebun Teh.

He was charged under Section 4 (1) (B) of the Law on Combating Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Earnings from Illicit Activities in 2001 (Law 613), which is punishable under Section 4 (1) of the same law.

Deputy Prosecutor Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mokhtar of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) was prosecuted while Datuk Salehuddin Saidin represented the defendant.

The court then found a security deposit of RM 30,000 with a guarantee and set February 20 for another mention. – Bernama