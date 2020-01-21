Emiliano Sala’s family in private on the occasion of his one-year anniversary. Mother says the pain of the plane crash will never go away.

Emiliano Sala’s mother said the pain of losing her son would never go away on the anniversary of the Cardiff striker’s death.

In a statement, the Argentine family announced that they will call the year since his tragic death “private, silent contemplation of their loss”.

Emiliano Sala’s flight crashed across the English Channel on January 21

Sala died on January 21, 2019 when the plane that carried him from Nantes in France to his new Club Cardiff crashed in the English Channel at Guernsey.

The football player’s body was recovered from the wreckage, but pilot David Ibbotson from Crowle, North Lincolnshire was still not found.

“The Sala family will celebrate the anniversary of Emiliano’s untimely death at a loss,” UK family lawyer Daniel Machover said in a statement.

“The main concern of the family remains that the full investigation takes place as soon as possible so they can finally learn the truth about what happened and ensure that no family has to suffer a similarly avoidable loss to a loved one.”

“Therefore, prior to the pre-examination hearing on March 16, 2020, it is imperative that the investigating judge receive the investigative judge’s update of all investigative offices by February 14, 2020 (and then immediately passes them on to the family) – police , CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) and AAIB (Air Accidents Investigation Branch)

“The CAA in particular needs to speed up its work.”

Sala’s father Horacio died three months after his son of a heart attack at his home in Progreso, Argentina.

However, he said before his death that all parties involved in the transfer – including clubs and agents – should have made more efforts to ensure his son’s welfare.

The fans pay tribute and look at the yellow flowers displayed in front of the portrait of Argentine striker Emiliano Sala at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes

Sala was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide before the crash, a later report revealed.

Cardiff – who was in the Premier League at the time – and Nantes have been arguing over fee payments since then.

The Welsh club revealed Sala two days before his death, but claimed that he was not responsible for the full £ 15m since the 28-year-old was not officially her player when he died.

The case was negotiated by the FIFA Player Status Committee. At the end of September, the world government announced that Cardiff would pay the first installment of the Sala transfer fee of EUR 6 million (just under £ 5.2 million).

Cardiff appealed this decision and is pending before the Sports Arbitration Panel (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland. The final decision is not expected before June 2020.

Cardiff does not have an official vigil on the anniversary of Sala’s death, but fans are welcome to pay tribute to the Fred Keenor statue outside Cardiff City Stadium throughout the day.

The statue was the place where Cardiff fans laid flowers, scarves and shirts in memory of Sala last year.

Neil Warnock, former Bluebirds manager, told talkSPORT that the incident was the worst moment in his career and gave him a new perspective on life.

“It was probably the hardest thing in my entire career,” said Warnock at Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast.

Warnock traveled to Argentina for Sala’s funeral in his hometown

“You never think that something like this can happen in football. We just did it. My family was brilliant – Sharon (wife) and the kids were great.

“It took a lot off the team at the time, you could see the deflation.

“He was a lovely boy, although we only met him briefly.

“It puts things into perspective when you go through something like this.

“Yes, football is important and the fans keep you busy, but at the end of the day your family comes first.

“You may be neglecting the family a bit at the beginning of my career.”

Neil Warnock tells of Emiliano Sala’s tragic death

Nantes, for whom Sala scored 42 goals in 120 league games in three and a half years, will wear a special jersey inspired by Argentina at Ligue 1’s home game against Bordeaux on Sunday.

“Because he dreamed of the Albiceleste (Argentina national team), players will swap their yellow jersey for a shirt inspired by his home country,” said Nantes on the club’s official website.

“All proceeds from the sale of this shirt will go to the two Argentine clubs (Club San Martin de Progreso and Proyecto Crecer), where Emiliano started his career.”

Nantes, who has already withdrawn Sala’s ninth jersey, will reveal a canvas by him in the middle circle before the kick-off against Bordeaux, another of his former clubs. A special fan banner and a minute-long applause are also planned.