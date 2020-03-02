emily-alyn-lind,-eli-brown-&-much-more-be-a-part-of-solid-of-‘gossip-girl’-reboot!

Emily Alyn Lind has been forged in a lead position for the impending Gossip Lady reboot!

The 17-year-outdated actress will star as Audrey, who has been in a prolonged expression marriage and is starting to marvel what extra could be out there, according to Deadline.

Also signing up for the cast of the show contain Pretty Minimal Liars: The Perfectionists‘ Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay.

The reboot will be set 8 decades right after the authentic demonstrate, with Kristen Bell returning as the narrator. It follows a new era of New York private college teens are launched to the social surveillance of Gossip Lady. The status collection will tackle just how a great deal social media — and the landscape of New York by itself — has modified in the intervening years.

Gossip Lady will be comprised of ten episodes, which will be available to stream on HBO Max.