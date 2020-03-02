[emily-alyn-lind-to-star-in-hbo-max’s-gossip-woman-reboot]

Emily Alyn Lind to Star in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl Reboot

Deadline is reporting that Emily Alyn Lind (Code Black) has joined HBO Max’s reboot of Gossip Girl in a guide function. Lind will participate in Audrey, who has been in a long phrase romantic relationship and is beginning to speculate what a lot more could be out there.

Like the original sequence, the new iteration of Gossip Female, penned by Joshua Safran, is based mostly on the ebook by Cecily von Ziegesar. Eight a long time soon after the authentic web site went darkish, a new era of New York personal faculty teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Female. The prestige sequence will address just how substantially social media — and the landscape of New York alone — has modified in the intervening many years.

The authentic Gossip Girl’s Kristen Bell will narrate the new series, which hails from Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage’s Pretend Empire, Alloy Amusement, Warner Bros. Tv set, and CBS Tv Studios.

The 10-episode series will be govt created by Safran with Faux Empire’s Schwartz and Savage alongside Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will co-government generate with Faux Empire and Alloy Leisure generating in association with Warner Bros. Tv and CBS Television.

