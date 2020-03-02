[emily-alyn-lind-to-star-in-hbo-max’s-gossip-woman-reboot]

Emily Alyn Lind to Star in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl Reboot
Deadline is reporting that Emily Alyn Lind (Code Black) has joined HBO Max’s reboot of Gossip Girl in a guide function. Lind will participate in Audrey, who has been in a long phrase romantic relationship and is beginning to speculate what a lot more could be out there.
Associated: Paul Feig’s 1970s Comedy Minx Receives Pilot Buy at HBO Max
Like the original sequence, the new iteration of Gossip Female, penned by Joshua Safran, is based mostly on the ebook by Cecily von Ziegesar. Eight a long time soon after the authentic web site went darkish, a new era of New York personal faculty teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Female. The prestige sequence will address just how substantially social media — and the landscape of New York alone — has modified in the intervening many years.
The authentic Gossip Girl’s Kristen Bell will narrate the new series, which hails from Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage’s Pretend Empire, Alloy Amusement, Warner Bros. Tv set, and CBS Tv Studios.
The 10-episode series will be govt created by Safran with Faux Empire’s Schwartz and Savage alongside Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will co-government generate with Faux Empire and Alloy Leisure generating in association with Warner Bros. Tv and CBS Television.
Associated: Joe Dante to Seek advice from on HBO Max’s Gremlins: Insider secrets of the Mogwai
The original Gossip Girl series ran on-air for six seasons from 2007-2012 on The CW. The sequence was primarily based on author Cecily von Ziegesar’s reserve series of the identical identify. It starred Kristen Bell as the narrator, Blake Energetic as Serena van der Woodsen, Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf, Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey, Chase Crawford as Nate Archibald, Ed Westwick as Chuck Bass and Taylor Momsen as Jenny Humphrey. Whilst the series was not identified for getting large ratings, it nonetheless attained a large amount of recognition among the its youthful viewers at the time and had garnered a devoted fanbase.
(Picture by Michael Tran/Getty Images)