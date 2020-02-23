[Emily B + Fabolous Go For Dad and mom Of The 12 months W/ Their Children In Chicago: “The Family”]

By
Kay Koch
-
[emily-b-+-fabolous-go-for-dad-and-mom-of-the-12-months-w/-their-children-in-chicago:-“the-family”]

New York rapper Fabolous and Emily B are all about keeping their family members shut. The hip-hop pair not long ago pulled by way of in Chicago alongside one another with their young ones.

Huge Specifics: This weekend, Fab strike up Instagram to share a slideshow of epic times alongside Em and two sons.

High-Important Details: Fab and his boo not too long ago went to their social media web pages to mirror on her birthday.

Wait around, There’s More: Emily also just lately shared a slideshow of photos turning up together with Fab.

Before You Go: Around the past couple of days, Fabolous unloaded tons of pics chilling together with B.