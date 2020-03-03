emily-bett-rickards-&-stephen-amell-speak-‘arrow’s-sequence-finale-at-c2e2

Emily Bett Rickards destinations a hand on Stephen Amell‘s shoulder during the C2E2 conference in Chicago above the weekend.

Throughout the panel, the two longtime co-stars opened up about the collection finale of Arrow.

“It was a shock for me,” Emily admitted about coming back for the sequence finale of the CW show.

Stephen added about their last instant on screen together, “The scene exactly where we say goodbye to just about every other in the cabin, the director shot one particular master, a person on Emily, and one particular on me. And then wrapped it.”

He also took to Instagram later on on, laying the top compliment on Emily.

“You’re only ever likely to be as excellent as the individuals you get to share the journey with. Enjoy you EmBett —,” he wrote.