Emily Eavis, Keith Urban, Bryan Adams and Dolly Parton are a tribute to Kenny Rogers

Country music legend Kenny Rogers died late in the evening (20 March) of natural causes, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 81-year-old.

“Rogers Family sadly reports that Kenny Rogers passed away yesterday evening at 22:25 at the age of 81 years”, – the statement began. “Rogers peacefully passed away from natural causes at home under the care of hospice, surrounded by his family.”

In the 1970s and ’80s, Rogers had a series of hits, including “gambling,” “Lady,” “Through the Years,” “Lucille” and more. He is a member of the Hall of Fame country music, a three-time winner of “Grammy”, and for his nearly 60-year career has fulfilled 24 number one songs.

A number of friends, staff and performers singer went to social media to pay tribute.

Dolly Parton gave an emotional tribute, saying: “My heart is broken, and today it has gone a big old piece.”

“I could not believe it this morning when I got up, turned on the TV, checking that karanavirus doing, and they told me that my friend and partner in the singing Kenny Rogers passed away” – Parton said in a video message, located in social media.

“I know that we all know that Kenny is in a better position than we are today, and I am sure that today he will speak with God, when not even he. He will ask him to spread the light on most of the darkness that’s going on here. “

You never know how much love someone until it disappears. I had so many wonderful years and a marvelous time with his friend Kenny, but above all music and the success I loved him as a remarkable man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr

“THANK YOU Kenny Rogers,” wrote Keith Urban tweet. “For decades, genre bending music and cooperation – to make music that traveled around the world … and the songs that have become a common theme for people from all walks of life !! Go, rest up with love and deep gratitude..”

THANK YOU Kenny ROGERS-

for decades of genre bending music and cooperation – to make music that traveled all over the world .. and songs that have become a common theme for people from all walks of life !! Go on, stay up. With love and deep gratitude. KU

Bryan Adams wrote in Twitter: “. RIP @_KennyRogers Thank you for all the music, and do a better version of” if you love someone, “and, of course,” gambling “, which is one of the best songs ever) World. # KennyRogers “

RIP @_KennyRogers Thank you for all of the music and doing the best version of “if you love someone” (and, of course, “gambler”, which is one of the best songs ever). Peaceful #KennyRogers

Glastonbury organizer shared the videotape Rogers, who performed at the festival in 2013, under the captions accompanying “Goodbye, dear Kenny.”

The author of the song “Grammy”, artist Travis songs rub sang a song in honor of Rogers. “Just my little way of remembering @_KennyRogers”, – he wrote in a tweet. “It’s a song that Kanye wrote in mind Uelona Jennings (another musical hero).”

Just my little way of remembering @_KennyRogers. This song Kanye wrote in mind Uelona Jennings (another musical hero). #RIPKennyRogers #RIPLegend #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/zEjHHLiWKA

See other Rogers tribute below:

Gambler Kenny Rogers passed away yesterday at the age of 81 years.

And at this time he was going to head to the site together with Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Larry Bird, etc.

And Chick Hearn on call.

Relax, gambling … ❤️🌎🏀 pic.twitter.com/SsNkatPbeG

The most precious condolences to all who knew and loved #KennyRogers, and especially our Tower, as it is going through a difficult time 🙏🏻

I’ve never even met @_KennyRogers, but its passage breaks my heart. His music – a large part of the soundtrack of my life. Heaven just got one of the greatest musicians and singers that this planet had never heard. Rest easy and thank you for sharing with us his gift @_KennyRogers pic.twitter.com/VU5kuOxADU

Today, country musician lost legend. I had the honor to sing with @_KennyRogers in 2013 to the WTO. Just watch as all listen in the hall. What joy he brought to the world. pic.twitter.com/J9lFOsbVfy

I had the great honor to make a song with the American giant. He was kind, funny and one of the greatest lyric translates in music history. The world will forever miss you. Thanks to decades of incredible music! You define a generation. #RIPKennyRogers pic.twitter.com/zoi699yeFx

I was in an episode of Reno 911! I played there a rabid stalker who shoots Kenny Rogers. The cast team loved him very much, he told great stories and was a joy is near. And “Azartnik” – really a great song. #RIPKennyRogers

Sleep … when Mary yells “About Joseph died … Kenny Rogers”

I am a man of his word, but now I do not have … I am stunned and broken heart … I loved this man … #RestinpeaceKennyrogers #SweetMusicMan pic.twitter.com/HqSddlRIJe

Oh no !! One of my favorite Kenny Rogers died. Kenny Rogers was necessary to listen to growing up in the ’80s. “Igralnik” and “Love will turn you” from the movie SEST PACK. 🙌

What are some of your favorite Kenny Rogers? #RIPKennyRogers pic.twitter.com/rwIGayh1cr

one of my favorite moments was to do it with the baby Kenny! you miss my friend #kennyrogers #thegambler pic.twitter.com/Sm39XViAKh

RIP Kenny Rogers. He worked a couple of times and he was very pleased with him. So fun and friendly as you can imagine.

Meanwhile, the legend has passed. #RIPKennyRogers https://t.co/200lzjJoM1

