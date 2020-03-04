Emily Hampshire joins Adrien Brody in Stephen King collection Chapelwaite

According to Deadline, Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire has signed on to star opposite Adrien Brody in the Epix drama Chapelwaite, primarily based on Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Ton.”

King’s tale follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who, in the 1850s, moves his spouse and children to his ancestral dwelling in Preacher’s Corner, Maine. There he need to confront past insider secrets and fight against the darkness that has plagued his household name for generations.

Per the report, the actress will enjoy Rebecca Morgan, “an bold youthful woman” who still left the comforts of house for college or university, and has now returned to generate for the prestigious Atlantic Magazine. She is promptly drawn to Brody’s character, and applies to be governess of the notorious Chapelwaite manor so that she may well produce the up coming wonderful gothic novel based on his household.

Donald De Line will provide as executive producer, even though Jason and Peter Filardi will government generate and serve as demonstrate runners.

Manufacturing is set to commence in Halifax, Nova Scotia in April in order to satisfy a prepared Tumble 2020 premiere date.

Hampshire is properly recognised for her role as Stevie Budd in the Emmy-nominated collection Schitt’s Creek, which just concluded its sixth and closing season on Pop! She can also be viewed in the future thriller Residence, as perfectly as collection 50 States of Fright.