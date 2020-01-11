Emily Tosta of the Party of Five reveals she is not an American resident | Emily Tosta

Loading...

Emily Tosta shares his story about the first arrival in the United States of the Dominican Republic.

the Party of Five The actress arrived in Miami at the age of 12 with her mother, on a tourist visa almost 10 years ago. None knew English at the time.

“I am still [in the United States] on a work visa”, Emilie told the refinery29. “I’m not even a resident.”

Speaking of his immigration trip, Emilie said, “It was really scary at first because I was like, ‘Am I supposed to talk about this? “Especially in the current political climate in which we live. But at the same time, you just have to have self-confidence and try to be a voice for these people [in similar situations]. Honestly, I was like, Eff .I’m just going to go, because I’m just going to be this person for other teenage girls. Hope it works. ”

Emily Tosta has also been criticized for her physical appearance and more throughout her career.

“I didn’t know my body was going to be a problem”, Emilie sharing. “I didn’t know that my accent that goes out sometimes – and that went out a lot more at the time – would be a problem. I didn’t know that who I am as a person … was going to be a problem. “

“I developed when I was 12 years old. I have had the same body since I was little, ”she continued. “I thought” What is a training bra? “I was directly on a bra. Like a big bra. That’s how I am. As a 15 year old, 16 year old, 17 year old, it is not the first thing to you’re going to. You start to think, “Maybe something’s wrong with me. I keep hearing the same thing over and over.” ”

“My body is beautiful” Emily Tosta added. “My face is beautiful. My ethnicity is beautiful. Where I come from is magnificent. My hair – my curly hair! – is beautiful.”

