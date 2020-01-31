Eminem accompanies 50 cents when he gets a star on the Walk of Fame

50 cents was awarded a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dr. Dre and Eminem helped Fiddy – aka Curtis Jackson – celebrate the moment. The latter made an emotional speech to mark the moment.

In honor of the rapper ‘In Da Club’, Eminem said: “Of all the things I don’t remember, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met 50. One of the first things I noticed was his presence because it felt like he was a star … It just seemed like he was the whole package.

“Dre and I knew that if something worked for us, it would work for the rest of the world, and I’m glad we trusted our instincts. I just want to say man, I am here today because this is not just a business partner for me, it is one of the best friends I have ever known in the world. “

Eminem continued: “I would say that being this friend is much more fun than being your enemy because this guy is relentless. And he will not stop. And just as he is relentless in his struggles, he is also in relentlessly to his business.

“He’s an artist, an entrepreneur, an actor, a director, a producer … he can juggle, he’s great at Scrabble. He does pretty much everything. We’re always ready for a game of Scrabble, boys.”

Eminem also thanked 50 for helping him in “many difficult times”. You can see footage and pictures of the ceremony below.

Speak 50 cents after receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo credit: Getty

Dr. Dre, 50 cents and Eminem. Photo credit: Getty

The unveiling of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 50 cents. Photo credit: Getty

Finally 50 stepped onto the stage and aimed at Evanescence, who awarded him the best new Artis Grammy in 2004.

“You have the biggest hip hop debut album [but] you don’t have the best new artist trophy. The best new artist they gave Evanescence. Do you think damn Evanescence? I haven’t seen Evanescence since that night. We haven’t seen since that night they gave them the trophy. “

After the jokes, the rapper looked emotional and thanked everyone for participating.

Earlier this week 50 cents said the death of great basketball player Kobe Bryant caused him to reevaluate his feud story.

The rapper wrote a video on Instagram hugging the late athlete after a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks.

“I feel like afterwards I have to achieve what I want in life,” he said. “I have to concentrate, I don’t argue with anyone anymore. I will do it differently if there is a problem.”