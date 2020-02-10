Eminem appears at the Academy Awards

The Oscar viewers had a lot of fun with the past that evening Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a video montage of some of the most memorable Oscar-winning songs, including famous hits like Simon & Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson ”by The Graduate and Peter Gabriel’s“ In Your Eyes ”by Say Anything – followed by a live performance of one of these winning songs,“ Lose Yourself ”by Eminem,

Eminem wrote “Lose Yourself” as the linchpin of the soundtrack for 8 Mile, in which he also played the main character. The song received broad critical praise and was nominated for several awards. In 2003, he not only won the Oscar for the best original song, but also a Grammy for the best male rap solo performance and the best rap song.

“Lose Yourself” was immensely popular when released almost twenty years ago, but the vast majority of Oscar viewers – both live in the audience and at home – seemed surprised that Eminem performed on stage. Confusion dissolved into delight as the television cameras moved various celebrities who sang along and danced in their seats.

director Martin Scorsese and actress Idina MenzelOscars’ reactions were among the most popular Twitter feeds.

Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) is everyone at @ Eminem’s surprise appearance of “Lose Yourself” on the # Oscars website https://t.co/US8LHQAufU pic.twitter.com/a1DT3zPOV7

– The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

His palms are sweaty

soft knees

Arms are heavy pic.twitter.com/hHatqc2Jo9

– Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 10, 2020

As for the key question – why was Eminem there? – The rapper himself has published an eloquent statement on his Twitter account. He apologized for skipping the ceremony eighteen years ago and thanking the Academy for the honor.

Listen, if you had another try, another opportunity … Thank you for having me at TheAcademy. I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem), February 10, 2020

In a 2007 interview, Eminem stated that he had missed the 2003 Oscars because he was genuinely convinced that a rap song “has a snowball chance of winning in hell”.

