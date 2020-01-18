Eminem, Black Thought, Royce 5’9, Q-Tip and Mr. Porter Yah Yah

After Eminem and The Roots’ frontman Black Thought appeared with Mos Def at a BET Award Cypher 2009, they were often mentioned in the same conversation with two of the best MCs of all time. Since that outstanding moment, both Em ‘and Black Thought have continued their separate path to success without recording a single track together, even though they remain two truly legendary rap contemporaries.

However, today (January 17th) Eminem’s new surprise album Music To Be Murdered By was released with a whopping 20 songs and features from Q-Tip, Young MA, the Late Juice WRLD and even a Joe Budden-less Slaughterhouse. The most surprising appearance on the album is likely to be Black Thought in the song “Yah Yah” with Q-Tip, D12 member Denaun Porter and Royce Da 5’9.

The two, who have merged into a single track, are more than a decade old. The Roots have supported Eminem as a band for their 2003 Grammy performance of “Lose Yourself”. Eminem’s performance “Won’t Back Down” also played on his 2010 album “Recovery” with The Roots, while Black Thought and Marshall teamed up to rap LL Cool J “Rock the Bells” in 2009 in homage to his award at VH1 Hip -Hop Honor Awards. Most notably, Em, Tariq, and Mos Def (aka Yasiin Bey) shared a cipher at the 2009 BET Hip Hop Awards show (see below). Like many others, this Cypher was represented with Gang Starrs DJ Premier behind the turntables. It was the same year that Em came back with Relapse, dropped Mos The Ecstatic, and The Roots were fresh from Rising Down.

The two now have a song that consolidates their legendary status side by side and at the same time has a whole homage to hip-hop.

In “Yah Yah” Nickel, Tariq and Marshall take turns quoting their favorite rappers, lyrics and recalls with Busta Rhymes’ “Woo Hah!” “Got You All In Check” is the source of inspiration for the song. Royce does the EFX flow on the first verse of the song and pays tribute to the fast-flowing twosome of the 90s and the duo days of Brand Nubian: “Bumstickitty, bumstickitty, bum huh / I have this old butt-pump-pump / on Punk will jump up to punch him / At least I sound like these clowns the way he sounds. “After Royce’s short verse, Q-Tip begins with a hook that praises his generation:” Man, here we are / I said, the beat that’s left in the land of criminals / My era, my era, my era, so original / Uh-uh, I survived and that’s a miracle ball and ends the hook: “Because I’m out of the slaughterhouse, check yourself.” As Ice Cube said, “Before you ruin yourself.”

After the song hook, Black Thought rules with a fiery verse. “Yo, I snatch my neck and live, quasi / I’m in the eye patch of Slick Rick, but I’ve avoided it from Hex / Rapper Eye contact, that’s out of respect / For the garden of the flesh, the ominous Indominus Rex / you say: ‘You thought? Yikes / If I told you once, I told you twice that motherf * cker is nice / I’m the king of blood sports, all mice / I’m from an era, you had beef? You really fought for the ears with your fist. “Slick Rick and Hex Murda mention it aside. Thought continues to nod, referring to Public Enemy, The Black Panther Party, and J Dilla.

Black Thought jokes his beat in his verse “Yah Yah” before Eminem steps onto the plate and delivers the middle third verse of the song: “I hope that an ambulance is on the way / papers are hand grenades as soon as I hit the pin pull out / i understand and say mandalay and orlando and colorado and columbine / all unite into one, i don’t go a line, b * tch, i run / because we have no time to waste so come on denaun / you name me five before nine and thought duh-dun, duh-dun / Then I’m ready like a shotgun to put it on her / Let these p * ssies stretched out like the Octo-Mom. “He delivers a supersonic flow before shooting MGK in 2018 that rekindles things.” I’m a sight, but you can see it on the ring I’m wearing / me and this game, we’ve already got married / Had the Prenup ready, damn daughter, should have seen her belly / She was barely three months pregnant / B * tch had to give me a baby, we called it the machine gun Kelly. ”

At the end of his verse, Em calls out some of the best rappers ever and names some of his personal influences like LL Cool J, Big L, Eazy-E, The Notorious B.I.G. and former Aftermath Entertainment label mate King T. It’s a tribute to hip-hop from some of his biggest stars.

Also on Eminem’s eleventh studio album are Alchemist Anderson .Paak and surprisingly Dr. Dre. “Yah Yah” is the first time that Em and Black Thought meet in the studio, but hopefully it won’t be the last.

#BonusBeat: The 2009 Cypher BET Hip Hop Awards with Black Thought, Eminem and Mos Def:

