Eminem clears confusion about the performance of surprise Oscars

Eminem has cleared the confusion about his surprising appearance at the Oscars last weekend.

The rap icon performed at the ceremony on Sunday with “Lose Yourself”, which won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003 after being included in the 8 Mile soundtrack.

While the performance received instant applause from Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, it also caused confusion among viewers, who pointed out that there was no upcoming anniversary for the title or special meaning for the performance.

Speaking to Variety, Eminem said that the performance was his chance to take the limelight after he previously declined a performance at the 2003 ceremony.

“I thought it was because I didn’t have a chance at that point, maybe it would be cool,” he said.

“I didn’t think I had a chance of winning at the time, and we had just played The Roots ‘Lose Yourself’ at The Grammys a few weeks before the Oscars, so we didn’t think it was a good idea. And even when I was younger, I didn’t really feel that a show like this would understand me. “

He added: “But when I found out that I won, it’s crazy!” It shows me how authentic and real this award is – if you don’t show up and still win. That makes it very real for me. “

When asked if he was disappointed to have missed his moment of glory in 2003, he replied, “I don’t know I was disappointed. The fact that I won blew my mind.” I don’t even think I understood then that you could get an Oscar for a song, and I remember that I was a little confused as to why I wanted one because it was like a vacuum with the Oscars as a kid , “

He also rejected rumors that he declined the 2003 performance because he was asked to censor the performance.

In the meantime, the Oscars were dominated by historical successes for parasites, as it was the first foreign language film to receive the award for the best picture in Oscars history.

It also won the awards for Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Editing Quality.